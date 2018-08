× Two people injured in head on collision

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two people are suffering from serious injuries following a head on collision.

This happened just before 3 a.m. on U.S. 131, just off the Pearl exit.

Police say, there were reports of a wrong way driver just before the crash.

Both drivers were extricated from their vehicles and taken to a nearby hospital for life threatening injuries.

Police do not believe alcohol played a factor in the crash.

This story is still developing