U.S. 131 closed north of 14 mile due to crash

Posted 5:07 AM, August 25, 2018, by

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Drivers will need to find an alternative route on U.S. 131, following a car crash.

This happened just before 4:30 a.m., north of 14 Mile Rd.

Deputies say, a driver crashed into the barrier pushing it into the southbound lanes.

The area will be closed until road commission can put it back in place.

Officials say they will be creating a turn around north of 13 Mile Rd. for drivers.

There are no reports of any injuries at this time.

We’ll continue to bring you updates as they become available.

