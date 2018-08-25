Unsettled weekend across West Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – Saturday kicked off with plenty of showers and storms with lots of lightning, gusty winds and heavy downpours. After this main widespread showers and storms leave by late morning we will have the chance to see isolated showers this afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies will stay with the chance for a couple showers, but we could even sneak in some late day sunshine. Heat and humidity will build through the weekend only getting warmer and even more sticky on Sunday.

Lake Michigan water temperatures have dropped off significantly and remains cold this weekend. Hypothermia is possible as everyone needs to use caution around the water. A small craft advisory and high beach hazards are in place until Saturday afternoon with waves starting out around 3-6 feet. High currents and strong waves will also make the piers dangerous.

Sunday evening will have the chance to see some showers and storms with some possibly being on the stronger side. We are in the slight risk for severe weather with our highest threats being gusty winds and hail. Download the Fox 17 mobile weather app for updated details, alerts and current radar.

West Michigan will have an unsettled week as we stay in a zonal pattern with above average temperatures. The only fully dry day is Thursday when we drop temperatures back down to seasonal levels.