Warnings dropped as Lane turns away from Hawaii

HONOLULU (AP) — The National Weather Service has dropped all warnings for tropical storm Lane, saying it is now moving away from Hawaii.

The weather service said Saturday the storm has turned west, reducing the threat to the state.

Lane had been a Category 5 hurricane just a few days ago but has been steadily weakening as it neared the islands.

The storm currently is packing winds with gusts up to 50 mph, but those are expected to weaken over the next two days as Lane moves west in the Pacific Ocean.