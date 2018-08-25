× West Michigan man faces felony charges for stealing from a bowling alley

STURGIS, Mich. — A West Michigan man is facing felony charges after he tried to rob a bowling alley.

Police tell FOX 17, they saw a male being chased by two other males. They say officers then drove around a building in the

plaza and cornered the suspect.

The two bar employees chasing the male told officers the suspect had just stolen the bartender’s tip jar at the bowling alley.

The suspect resisted arrest by attempting to kick and spit at them. He also attempted to kick out the rear windows of the police car.

The suspect was transported to the St. Joseph County Jail for three felony counts of resisting a police officer, one felony count of larceny from a building, and malicious destruction of property.

No bond has been set for the suspect pending his arraignment by the courts. No officers were injured during the incident.