× 8 killed in Chicago apartment fire, officials say

CHICAGO, Illinois.– Fire officials say that an early morning fire has killed at least 2 adults and six children.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that the fire broke out around 4 a.m. on Sunday inside a three-story apartment building in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood and was put out by 5 a.m.

Officials say that two other people were taken to the hospital with the extent of their injuries and conditions not known.

One Chicago firefighter was also taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

It’s still unclear what the cause of the fire was, but the apartment reportedly had no smoke detectors.

This is a developing story.