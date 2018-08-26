Climate and Art Fest in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– A West Michigan organizations is making an effort to help bring awareness to climate change.

It all happens on Sunday at Lions and Rabbits in Grand Rapids.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. you can enjoy workshops , yoga, and the chance to paint a parachute for mother earth project.

You’ll also have the chance to meet representatives from several environmental groups and learn about their missions.

Plus, there will be live music for entertainment and snacks from Creston Brewery.

