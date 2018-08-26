× Ferris State University faculty go on strike

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Members of Ferris State University plan to go on strike on Monday.

According to a message sent to students, the Ferris Faculty Association has been under contract negotiations since May. Negotiations reportedly continued on Sunday but there was no progress on key issues that would impact staff.

Some adjunct professors under different contracts will carry on with class as scheduled.

Officials issued the following statement late Sunday night:

“The Ferris State University administration and Ferris Faculty Association were unable to reach an agreement on a new contract as of Sunday, Aug. 26. Despite the fact that University employees are forbidden by state law to strike, on Saturday, Aug. 25, FFA members voted to authorize a strike. Based on this action, some faculty may not be present to teach their classes on Monday. Classes will be held and students should attend as scheduled. The University plans to continue negotiations with the FFA and to serve the best interests of students as this process continues.”

