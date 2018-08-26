× GVSU issues Safety Notice after sexual assault is reported near campus

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Grand Valley State University on Sunday morning issued a Safety Notice to all students and staff members for its Allendale campus after a sexual assault was reported nearby.

The alert was issued at 9:47 a.m. Sunday and reads as follows:

“On August 26, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office was contacted regarding the report of a sexual assault that occurred on Sunday, August 26, between 3:30-4 a.m., in a parking lot at Campus West Apartments, near Grand Valley’s Allendale Campus. The victim, who is a Grand Valley student, was assaulted by two unknown men. No other description is available.

Anyone with information should call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at (616) 738-4022 or Silent Observer at (877) 887-4536.

If you see suspicious activity, call 911. If you are a victim of sexual assault, seek assistance by calling police. Additional resources are available through the GVSU Center for Women and Gender Equity and Victim Advocate Krystal Diel at (616) 331-2748 or dielkrys@gvsu.edu.”

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, a sexual assault reportedly occurred sometime before 5 a.m. Sunday at an apartment complex at 4832 West Campus Drive in Allendale Township.

They said the victim was not being identified and there were no suspect names.

At 5:45 a.m. Sunday, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a GVSU off-campus housing unit for a report of a sexual assault. The female victim had been transported to that location. She said she was sexually assaulted in the area of 4832 West Campus Drive sometime overnight in one of the apartments in that area. The victim then reached out to two friends via social media. They tracked her, located her and transported her to a housing unit away from the location.

The case is under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.