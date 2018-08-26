Heat and humidity stays in West Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – Sunday has a foggy and hazy start before working towards an abundance of sunshine by the latter half of the day. The heat and humidity will be on has we are almost at 100% saturation of the amount of moisture that can be held in the atmosphere. The heat and humidity will stick around for a few days so turn your A.C. on now!

Sunday evening will have the chance to see some showers and storms with some possibly being on the stronger side. We have been dropped down to the marginal risk for severe weather with our highest threats being gusty winds and hail. The likely has decreased as we are not in the primetime for instability, but there is still a chance for an isolated strong storm. The storms will be focused along and north of I-96 and will continue into the Monday morning commute. Download the Fox 17 mobile weather app for updated details, alerts and current radar.

West Michigan will have an unsettled week as we stay in a zonal pattern with above average temperatures until a front moves through on Wednesday. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning is our best chance for severe storms. The only fully dry days being Thursday and Friday when we drop temperatures back down to seasonal levels.