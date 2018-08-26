× Kalamazoo County suspect faces open murder charge

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A count of open murder was authorized Sunday in a Saturday shooting death.

That announcement was made Sunday afternoon.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate Saturday’s death of William Bolton, 28, of Vicksburg in the 13000 block of West Tremblay Drive in Schoolcraft Township.

On Sunday, the case was presented to the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office and one count of open murder was authorized against the suspect, who is being held in the Kalamazoo County Jail.

The sheriff’s office said no further information about either the suspect or the investigation will be released until the suspect is arraigned Monday in court.

According to the sheriff’s office, at 12:45 a.m. Saturday deputies responded to a report of a subject who had been shot at a residence in the 13000 block of West Tremblay Drive in Schoolcraft Township. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies located a 28-year-old man from Vicksburg, later identified as Bolton, with a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 25-year-old man from Vicksburg was identified as a suspect. He was arrested and was held at the Kalamazoo County Jail.

The incident remains under investigation by the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.