× Suspect dead in mass shooting at video game tourney in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CNN and FOX NEWS) — A suspect is dead after a “mass shooting” on Sunday in downtown Jacksonville, Fla., at a popular area filled with bars and restaurants that resulted in multiple fatalities, police said.

“One suspect is dead at the scene, unknown at this time if we have a second suspect. Searches are being conducted,” Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office tweeted. Earlier police urged people to stay away from Jacksonville Landing after a “mass shooting.”

“Multiple fatalities at the scene, many transported. #TheLandingMassShooting,” police tweeted.

Police did not provide further information, but said they “can’t stress enough to stay away. Many blocks away.”

The number of casualties is unclear at this time. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said on Twitter it is responding to the reported mass shooting in downtown Jacksonville.

The shooting took place in the Jacksonville Landing area, which is located along the St. Johns River and is described as an area with “a wide variety of waterfront dining options and a cozy inside shopping mall.”

Several people on social media participating in the Madden NFL Championship Series reported hearing gunshots shortly after 1:30 p.m. during the livestream of the tournament on the platform Twitch. A video surfaced on social media showed players disconnecting from the game as gunshots were heard in the background.

CNN said the shooting occurred during a qualifying event for the Madden 19 Tournament at the GLHF Game Bar, according to the Twitter of CompLexity Gaming, one of the gaming teams. One Madden participant, Young Drini, was grazed in the hand and is away from the scene and safe, Complexity said.

On an online stream of the Madden event posted to the Web site Twitch, several loud gunshots can be heard and the game abruptly stops.

Federal law enforcement officials are monitoring the situation in Jacksonville. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is responding to the scene in Jacksonville Landing, a law enforcement source told CNN.