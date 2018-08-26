Award-winning playwright Neil Simon dead at age 91

Posted 11:58 AM, August 26, 2018, by , Updated at 12:48PM, August 26, 2018

Neil Simon (FOX NEWS Photo)

NEW YORK (FOX NEWS) — Prolific American playwright Neil Simon has died at the age of 91.

Simon died Sunday morning at 1 a.m. after being on life support.  According to TMZ, which first reported the news, the cause of death reportedly had to do with a failing kidney. He was also reportedly suffering from Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

Regarded as the first playwright to have a Broadway theater named after him, Simon’s work dates back to “Come Blow Your Horn” in 1961 followed closely in 1963 with the success of his play “Barefoot in the Park.” Since then, he’s won Tony Awards for shows “The Odd Couple,” “Biloxi Blues” and “Lost in Yonkers.”

In total, Simon wrote more than 30 plays and won 17 Tony nominations and three wins. The outlet notes that he had one Broadway season in which four of his plays were running simultaneously.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s