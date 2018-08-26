× Award-winning playwright Neil Simon dead at age 91

NEW YORK (FOX NEWS) — Prolific American playwright Neil Simon has died at the age of 91.

Simon died Sunday morning at 1 a.m. after being on life support. According to TMZ, which first reported the news, the cause of death reportedly had to do with a failing kidney. He was also reportedly suffering from Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

Regarded as the first playwright to have a Broadway theater named after him, Simon’s work dates back to “Come Blow Your Horn” in 1961 followed closely in 1963 with the success of his play “Barefoot in the Park.” Since then, he’s won Tony Awards for shows “The Odd Couple,” “Biloxi Blues” and “Lost in Yonkers.”

In total, Simon wrote more than 30 plays and won 17 Tony nominations and three wins. The outlet notes that he had one Broadway season in which four of his plays were running simultaneously.