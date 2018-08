× Taco El Cunado celebrating 6 years on the westside

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– One West Michigan restaurant is hitting a milestone, celebrating 6 years of business.

It all begins on Friday, August 31st at Tacos El Cunado.

The all day celebration will feature specials for you to enjoy, including free tacos from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m.

Then from 2 p.m. until 10 p.m. you can grab 3 tacos for $5.

For more information you can search the event on Facebook.