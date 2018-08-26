× Your dog can take a dip at the Wag N’ Wade Dog Swim

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– The Wag N’ Wade Dog Swim is back for its second year, helping your four-legged friend find a way to beat the heat.

On Sunday, August 26th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Richmond Park, dogs can come and practice their doggy paddle.

There are three sessions, each lasting 45 minutes.

Session 1: Small Dogs

• 1:00 – 1:45 pm

• Meant for dogs under 35 pounds

Session 2: Large Dogs

• 2:00 – 2:45 pm

• Meant for dogs over 35 pounds

Session 3: Older Dogs

• 3:00 – 3:45 pm

• Meant for dogs ages 8+

To attend you must bring proof of a rabies vaccination, a leash and towel.

Tennis balls, drinking water for the dogs, and doggy waste bags will all be provided for you.

And the best part, it is free for all dogs to attend!