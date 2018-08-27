Aggressive wild buffalo are on the loose in northern Indiana, police warn

HAMILTON, Ind. – A police department in northern Indiana is warning residents that aggressive wild buffalo are on the loose.

The Hamilton Police Department issued the warning late Sunday night. There are “numerous” buffalo roaming in the area of Johnson Lake Rd to E. Bellefontaine Rd. and west of 100 East to 200 East.

According to the police department, they are not friendly and they should not be approached. As of this morning, the buffalo are still on the loose. The buffalo’s origin is unclear at this time.