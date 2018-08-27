American Legion holding celebration for 100th anniversary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The American Legion is the country's largest wartime veterans service association, advocating for patriotism, strong national security, and a devotion to service members and veterans across the United States. This year the organization is turning 100, and they want to celebrate their huge milestone with the community at the Centennial Celebration on September 22.

The Centennial Celebration is a big ball-like event with a three-course dinner, dancing, live music and more. There will also be a speech by retired Army Bridgadier General, Bob Secrist.

The event is open to all American Legion members including Sons of the American Legion, American Legion Auxiliary, Legion Riders and their guests.

Tickets cost $25 per person, which can be purchased at grandhavenlegion.org. Only American Legion members can register for the event, however guests of American Legion members are not required to be American Legion members.

The event will take place at the Trillium Event Center in Spring Lake starting at 5:30.

The deadline to register is Friday, September 7.