Check Mate: New chess tables and free WiFi at Millennium Park in Portage

PORTAGE, Mich– Now you can search the Internet on how to play chess, and do it at the same time while in Kalamazoo County.

Millennium Park in Portage has installed two concrete chess tables and is now also offering free Wifi to visitors. According to a release from the city, people just need to bring their own chess pieces to play.

Because the Millennium Park Café has closed for the season, officials encourage people to pack a lunch while they enjoy the new additions. Table and chairs will remain on the patio at the park through October depending on the weather.

Anyone with further questions about the park can contact Portage Parks & Recreation at 269-329-4522.