Check Mate: New chess tables and free WiFi at Millennium Park in Portage

Posted 5:13 PM, August 27, 2018, by

PORTAGE,  Mich–   Now you can search the Internet on how to play chess, and do it at the same time while in Kalamazoo County.

Millennium Park in Portage has installed two concrete chess tables and is now also offering free Wifi to visitors. According to a release from the city, people just need to bring their own chess pieces to play.

Because the  Millennium Park Café has closed for the season, officials encourage people to pack a lunch while they enjoy the new additions.  Table and chairs will remain on the patio at the park through October depending on the weather.

Anyone with further questions about the park can contact Portage Parks & Recreation at 269-329-4522.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s