Death of former pastor still under investigation; 2 sought for information

BYRON CENTER, Mich. — Kent County authorities are continuing to investigate the death of a former Byron Center pastor, and say they are still seeking to talk with people who may have information about the incident.

Dale Cross Sr., 66, was found dead just after 6 p.m. Aug. 6 in the area of 68th Street and Burlingame, his body was lying near his SUV just blocks away from his home.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that they are still looking for a man who may have stopped at the scene of the crash and are now looking for a woman who may have been with him.

The man is described by police as a white male who is roughly 5 feet 5 inches tall in his late 20s and early 30s with a thin build. The woman was described only as a white female with longer dark hair.

The vehicle the two may have been traveling in is described as a white or light gray regular cab smaller truck with a red or maroon hood, according to a release.

Cross was a former pastor at Abundant Life Church in Wyoming and remained a member there up until his death.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.