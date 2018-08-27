Drinking water advisory lifted for Parchment and Cooper Township

PARCHMENT, Mich. – Kalamazoo County says that they have lifted the drinking water advisory in Parchment and Cooper Township after a month.

The Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services Department, along with the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality and other agencies say that the Parchment water supply now meets the EPA Lifetime Health Advisory Level. They say that the municipal drinking water now falls into EPA guidelines.

The water had been found to have high levels of PFOS and PFAS and the advisory was posted on July 26.  Since then, bottled water had been distributed to area residents in the affected area.

Officials are holding a press conference at 12:45 p.m. We’ll have more on later editions of FOX 17 News.

