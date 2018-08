× Driver killed in Ottawa County crash after losing control, crashing into trees

CROCKERY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person is dead after an early morning crash.

Deputies in Ottawa County say the driver was headed west on I-96 Monday around 3 a.m. when they left the roadway and crashed into a heavily wooded area and struck multiple trees.

The driver, whose name has not been released, died from their injuries at the scene.

No one else was involved in the crash, which remains under investigation.