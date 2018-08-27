Healthy on-the-go breakfast foods for kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Getting the kids to eat breakfast in the morning can be hard, especially when you're rushing around trying to get everyone out of the door on time.

Here are a few breakfast recipes that are easy to make, easy to eat on the go, and the kids will love.

Banana Pops

Banana

Yogurt

Granola

Chocolate Chips

Popsicle Sticks

Freezer Breakfast Sandwich

Egg

Ham

Cheese

Bacon

English Muffins

Apple Sandwich

Apple Slices

Peanut Butter

Granola

Nutella Banana Sushi