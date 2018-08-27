Healthy on-the-go breakfast foods for kids

Getting the kids to eat breakfast in the morning can be hard, especially when you're rushing around trying to get everyone out of the door on time.
Here are a few breakfast recipes that are easy to make, easy to eat on the go, and the kids will love.
Banana Pops
- Banana
- Yogurt
- Granola
- Chocolate Chips
- Popsicle Sticks
Freezer Breakfast Sandwich
- Egg
- Ham
- Cheese
- Bacon
- English Muffins
Apple Sandwich
- Apple Slices
- Peanut Butter
- Granola
Nutella Banana Sushi
- Nutella (about 1 TBS.)
- Banana
- Whole Wheat Tortilla
1 Comment
Unslaved
Intermittent fasting (skipping breakfast) is far healthier than shoveling all of that sugar down your kids’ throats.