Healthy on-the-go breakfast foods for kids

Posted 11:35 AM, August 27, 2018, by , Updated at 11:34AM, August 27, 2018

Getting the kids to eat breakfast in the morning can be hard, especially when you're rushing around trying to get everyone out of the door on time.

Here are a few breakfast recipes that are easy to make, easy to eat on the go, and the kids will love.

Banana Pops

  • Banana
  • Yogurt
  • Granola
  • Chocolate Chips
  • Popsicle Sticks

Freezer Breakfast Sandwich

  • Egg
  • Ham
  • Cheese
  • Bacon
  • English Muffins

Apple Sandwich 

  • Apple Slices
  • Peanut Butter
  • Granola

Nutella Banana Sushi

  • Nutella (about 1 TBS.)
  • Banana
  • Whole Wheat Tortilla

