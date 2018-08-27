Join Mayor Bliss for the 15th annual Mayors’ Grand River Cleanup

Posted 10:48 AM, August 27, 2018, by , Updated at 10:47AM, August 27, 2018

Thousands of pounds of trash pile up in the Grand River every year. The West Michigan Environmental Action Council along with the mayors of West Michigan, including Grand Rapids' very own Mayor Rosalynn Bliss, are inviting everyone to come out and do their part at the Mayors' Grand River Cleanup event on September 8.

The event is the largest one-day river clean up in Michigan, with over 1,000 people expected to participate.

The event will start at 8:30 a.m. with check-in happening at 6th Street Park, followed by a welcome from local Mayors. After clean up, which will end around noon that day, everyone will be provided lunch along with entertainment and a beer garden.

Last year, 22,000 pounds of trash and recyclables were collected.

To register for the event, visit wmeac.org/mayorscleanup.

