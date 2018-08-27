Judge denies Nassar’s request for new sentence

Posted 7:58 PM, August 27, 2018, by

LANSING, MI - JANUARY 16: Judge Rosemarie Aquilina speaks at a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar for molesting about 100 girls while he was a physician for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University, where he had his sports-medicine practice on January 16, 2018 in Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan judge has denied disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar’s request for a new sentence in his sexual assault convictions.

In denying Nassar’s request, Judge Rosemarie Aquilina said Monday she didn’t feel there was an error in the sentence she issued.

Before Monday’s hearing, Nassar’s attorneys asked the Court of Appeals to stop the proceeding and allow them to appeal rulings that kept Aquilina on the case. The Court of Appeals refused to intervene.

Aquilina sentenced Nassar in January to 40 to 175 years in prison on seven first-degree criminal sexual conduct charges. The sentence came after seven days of victim-impact statements from 156 women and girls.

The former Michigan State University employee and USA Gymnastics team physician argued Aquilina erred in increasing his sentence.

The 55-year-old Nassar is currently serving a 60-year federal sentence on child pornography charges.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s