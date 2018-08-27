School closings

Meijer Gardens to host ‘Disability Sculpture’ exhibition

Posted 6:24 AM, August 27, 2018, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park in western Michigan is planning to host an exhibition titled “Process and Presence: Contemporary Disability Sculpture.”

The exhibition opens Sept. 14 at the Grand Rapids attraction and runs through Jan. 6. It features the work of 16 contemporary sculptors and is jointly organized by DisArt, a Grand Rapids-based arts and cultural organization promoting the full participation of disabled people in and through the arts.

The exhibition offers a survey of contemporary sculpture through artists whose work represents local, national and global perspectives on the experiences of living with disability. The exhibition also celebrates the 50-year Sister-State relationship between the State of Michigan and the Shiga Prefecture in Japan.

The exhibition starts shortly before the international ArtPrize competition, which draws many visitors to the area.

