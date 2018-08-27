Michigan soybean farmers react to new NAFTA deal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELSIE, Mich. -- Some Michigan farmers tell FOX 17 News they're getting excited following president Trump's announcement Monday about adjusting the North American Free Trade Agreement, better known as NAFTA.

President Trump has been a vocal critic of NAFTA and calls the new deal the new deal 'The United States, Mexico Trade Agreement'. Trump had threatened to withdraw from NAFTA if Canada and Mexico refused to negotiate.

Tariffs imposed by Canada and other nations have had a negative impact on American farmers.

"The biggest thing that we want to see is no harm done to agriculture with whatever agreements are made between Mexico or Canada or China or any other country throughout the world. Says the president of Michigan Soybean Association David Williams.

Williams says soybeans are America's number one export for agriculture and that Mexico is in the top 3 customers for U.S. soybeans.

Canada was not part of Monday's announcement but president Trump indicated it would be happening separately.