Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for August 27

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Another round of students heading back to class today, so Chick-Fil-A wanted to celebrate. They gave the parents and kids a free energy boost.

At the M6 and Kalamazoo Avenue location in Gaines Township only, there were fun activities for the kids and even free coffee for parents. Parents got free coffee with the purchase of a breakfast entree.

2. Another new exhibit coming to Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park to promote people with disabilities through art.

It's called "Process and Presence: Contemporary Disability Sculpture" and is based on experiences of people living with disabilities.

The exhibit will make its debut September 14, just in time for ArtPrize. It features the work of more than a dozen sculptors who are part of the area organization called "Dis Art," which is Grand Rapids based.

The exhibit also celebrates the 50-year sister-state relationship between the state of Michigan and the Shiga Prefecture in Japan.

3. A group of Michiganders are training their dogs to become champions, and they're doing it here in West Michigan. On Sunday, they were at the Kalamazoo Kennel Club.

That's where nearly a dozen stunt dog trainers were working to get ready for the Trick Dog Expo in Missouri next March.

For many of the new trainers it's about getting a little help from the experts, hard work, and a dog who's eager for treats.

The upcoming competition is called the "Tridex Trick Dog Expo" and it's expected to bring in hundreds of competitors.

4. The sweet and robust taste of fall is rolling out at Dunkin Donuts today!

Dunkin' Donuts is also launching their fall menu, featuring pumpkin-flavored and maple-pecan flavored coffees. There will also be new food items like a maple cream cheese spread, a new apple crisp donuts and a Belgian waffle and maple sugar bacon breakfast sandwich.

Along with the pumpkin spice lattes, Starbucks will also be bringing a salted caramel mocha and Teavana pumpkin spice chia latte to their menu.

5. Chicago took part in a gut-busting attempt at the record books. Mariano's Restaurant grilled up what could be the world's longest Chicago-style hot dog.

The Frankfurter measured in at 44-feet long. It was created to celebrate the restaurant's eight-year anniversary. They went with 44 feet, for each of the chain's 44 locations.

Afterwards the hot dog was chopped up and handed out to hungry customers for free. There's no word if the hot dog actually broke a record.