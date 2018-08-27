× North Muskegon road washed out by storm

NORTH MUSKEGON, Mich. – Muskegon County was one of the hardest hit areas by Sunday night’s storm, with heavy rain even washing away a road.

Green Creek Road in North Muskegon was washed out between River Road and Giles Road by the storm. Some areas of Muskegon County received over six inches of rain.

About 4,000 Muskegon County customers were still without power at about 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Areas in Kent County also hit hard by the storm include the Rockford area where two schools were closed for the first day of school due to power outages. Local businesses near the East Beltline and Plainfield Ave. intersections also faced closures due to outages.

Consumer’s Energy tells FOX 17 News most people should have power back on by Monday night. Some people in harder hit areas, including the northern area of Muskegon County, may be without power until late Tuesday.

To follow along with outage updates, see the Consumer’s Energy outage map here.