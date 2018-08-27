One person killed in I-94 crash

ROYALTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person is dead from a crash that occurred just before 6 a.m. Monday in Royalton Township.

Two vehicles collided on I-94 over the St. Joseph River near Niles Road, according to police.

The driver of a 2013 Chrysler van was killed in the incident and the driver of the second vehicle was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries.

Following an investigation it was determined that neither driver was wearing their seatbelt.

It is unclear was caused this incident and police aren’t releasing the name of those involved at this time.