One person killed in I-94 crash

Posted 10:19 AM, August 27, 2018, by

ROYALTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person is dead from a crash that occurred just before 6 a.m. Monday in Royalton Township.

Two vehicles collided on I-94 over the St. Joseph River near Niles Road, according to police.

The driver of a 2013 Chrysler van was killed in the incident and the driver of the second vehicle was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries.

Following an investigation it was determined that neither driver was wearing their seatbelt.

It is unclear was caused this incident and police aren’t releasing the name of those involved at this time.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s