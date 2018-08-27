Pediatric cancer treatment with Spectrum Health

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Childhood cancer awareness month is coming up in September and there's an entire line-up of events to help raise money and awareness in West Michigan. In this week's Medical Moment, Spectrum Health shows us how they're using precision medicine to treat some of the most aggressive forms of cancer.
