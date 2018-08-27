Police: 1 critically injured in hit-and-run crash, woman sought

COOPER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities are searching for a 27-year-old Kalamazoo woman in connection with a weekend hit and run.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says that Jessica Marcon is accused of hitting an acquaintance of hers with a car at about 2:45 p.m. Sunday in the area of N. Riverview Drive and Brackett Avenue. The person who was struck is hospitalized in critical condition.

The vehicle Marcon was driving at the time of the alleged incident is a red early 2000s Ford Focus, according to the sheriff’s office. The vehicle should have front-end damage.

Anyone with information on Marcon’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.