Police: Handcuffed subject escapes Shelby hospital, do not approach

SHELBY, Mich. — The Village of Shelby Police are searching for a handcuffed subject who reportedly fled on foot from the Shelby Lakeshore Hospital around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

The suspect is described as a white male, 30, approximately 5’6″, weighing roughly 170 pounds, and has long hair with a beard. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, gray jogging shorts and no shoes or socks.

Police are asking people to keep their homes and vehicles locked and to not approach this man if they see him.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 231-861-4400 or 911.