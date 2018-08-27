Shocking photos: Resident captures lightning in Downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich– As severe weather swept through parts of West Michigan Sunday, one resident captured some incredible images on camera.

Scott Hendricks snapped several photos of lightning bolts in Downtown Grand Rapids. The pictures are getting plenty of attention on sites like Reddit.

Sunday’s storms knocked out power to more than 40,000 Consumers Energy customers in Ottawa, Muskegon, Newaygo and Kent Counties.

According to FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig, a cold front will bring another good chance of shows and storms to the viewing area late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.