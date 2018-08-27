Suspects believed to be responsible for over 78 pharmacy thefts in Midwest

WEST MICHIGAN — The search is on for two suspects accused of stealing medicine made with codeine over the weekend.

The first incident happened Saturday just before 1:30 p.m. at the CVS Pharmacy, 61 W. Pearl Street in Coldwater. Investigators tell FOX 17 that two black suspects jumped over the pharmacy counter and stole prescription medication.

Both suspects entered the store and spoke to employees about medications. They waited near the pharmacy counter until the employees were out of the area then jumped over, got the medicine and then ran from the store and got into an unknown vehicle.

A short time later, police in Albion say two men jumped over the counter at the Family Fare Pharmacy on Saturday around 2:45 p.m. and stole four bottles of promethazine/codeine.

The suspects are described as African American males between 5’10 and 6’1”, thin to medium build, and wearing all black clothing. The suspect vehicle is described as a silver SUV or minivan.

Officials believe that Deaire Deshawn Brown, from the Detroit area, is the organizer of these robberies. All together the group is responsible for 78 thefts in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin according to police.

The group robbed pharmacies in retailers such as CVS, Walgreens, Rite Aid, Walmart, Sams Club, Kroger and Meijer.

There is up to $1,000 reward for information on Brown’s whereabouts.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Silent Observer at 517-629-2700.