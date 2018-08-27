School closings

Tree crashes into camper during storms; narrowly misses sleeping baby

CROCKERY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A family had a close call overnight when part of a tree fell during severe storms, crashing into their camper while they were sleeping.

The tree came down at about 10:00 p.m. in the Conestoga Grand River Campground near Eastmanville, in Ottawa County. We’re told the tree cracked the camper and came down near a baby that was sleeping in a crib.  The baby’s grandparents were also sleeping nearby.

