× West Michigan leaders react to passing of Senator John McCain

WEST MICHIGAN — People across the world are mourning the loss of Senator John McCain including leaders here in Michigan.

In a statement, Governor Snyder called McCain a true hero.

“It is impossible to ignore the positive impact Sen. McCain has had on our country and all those who call it home,” Snyder said in a statement. “Senator McCain will always be remembered for his service to our nation, both as a member of the military and as an elected official,” he said.

McCain, who has died at the age of 81, was a naval bomber pilot, prisoner of war, conservative maverick, giant of the Senate, twice-defeated presidential candidate and an abrasive American hero with a twinkle in his eye.

The Arizonan warrior politician, who survived plane crashes, several bouts of skin cancer and brushes with political oblivion, often seemed to be perpetually waging a race against time and his own mortality while striving to ensure that his five-and-a-half years as a Vietnam prisoner of war did not stand as the defining experience of his life.

State representative Bill Huizenga posted a statement on Twitter saying Senator’s McCain dedication, courage, and commitment set an example for others to follow.

“John McCain was a leader, a statesman, and an exemplary American who always put service before self,” Huizenga said. “My thoughts and prayers go out to Senator McCain’s family during this difficult time.”

Michigan representative Justin Amash also took to Twitter, saying “My condolences to Senator McCain’s family, his friends, and the people of Arizona. May his memory be eternal.”