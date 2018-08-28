Candidates Bill Schuette, Lisa Posthumus Lyons campaign in Kalamazoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Gubernatorial candidate Bill Schuette and his running mate Lisa Posthumus Lyons made a campaign stop in Kalamazoo Tuesday morning to deliver one simple message to voters:

“Ladies and gentlemen, we’re not going backwards,” Schuette said during a rally. “We are going forward.”

Lyons and Schuette, who currently serves as the state’s attorney general, was on a four-day multi-city campaign tour throughout the state of Michigan. They toured Ziegler Motorsports on Sprinkle Road, looking at the inventory while shaking dozens of hands.

“I’m really excited to be here in KZ,” said Lyons, who is also the Kent County clerk. “I’m excited to be wherever we’re going because that’s what this election was about.”

Schuette said they travelled from the east side of the state Monday, to his hometown of Midland and then were in Battle Creek this morning. They spoke with residents there about bringing auto jobs back to Michigan. By midday they were delivering a similar message to the dozens of voters at Ziegler.

“Our agenda is about cutting taxes instead of raising taxes and we want to lower auto insurance rates and give Michigan families a big pay raise,” Schuette said. “That’s what people want. They want results and they want more money in their pocketbook instead of bigger government.”