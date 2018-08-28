Explore Grand Rapids and beyond on two-person bikes at Midwest Tandem Rally

Posted 11:23 AM, August 28, 2018, by

The largest tandem bicycle event in North America is coming to West Michigan this weekend, with hundreds of cyclists from around the country and Canada coming to Grand Rapids to explore the city on a bike made for two.

The 43rd annual Midwest Tandem Rally will start at Amway Grand Plaza Hotel, where riders can choose to ride anywhere from a few to 100 miles daily to explore the city and beyond.

Riders don't need to own a tandem bike to take part in this event, single bike riders are also invited to join in on the fun.

Bikers can take part in this event from August 31 to September 3.

To register for one or all four days, visit mtr2018.org.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s