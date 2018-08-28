Grand Valley State set to open season against a tough Indianapolis team

Posted 11:33 PM, August 28, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Despite and 8-3 record last season, the Grand Valley State football team missed the playoffs.

One of the 3 losses for the Lakers came in the season opener at Indianapolis which finished the season 11-1 and ranked 9th in the country.

"We went down there and didn't execute really offensively or defensively. GVSU head coach Matt Mitchell said. "It's been in the back of our minds for about 365 days I don't know that we are much into the revenge game like some people are, it is more about us in 2018 and we are trying to be the best version of ourselves but it certainly was disappointing."

The Lakers gave up 326 rushing yards to the Greyhounds last season.

The 2 teams will open the season Thursday night in Allenfale with kickoff schedule for 7 p.m..

