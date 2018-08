Please enable Javascript to watch this video

College football season is upon us, and one of the teams many fans have their eyes on this year is Grand Valley State University.

Head Coach Matt Mitchell came by the studio to talk about what fans can expect from the top ranking team this season.

GVSU's Home Opener is on Thursday, August 30, and it's a Blackout! Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Get tickets at gvsutickets.com.