Join the fun over Labor Day weekend at Ox Roast and Homecoming event

Enjoy big flavors and small town hospitality at the upcoming Lawrence Ox Roast and Homecoming celebration over Labor Day weekend.

The festivities, happening September 1-3 include hot air balloons, fireworks, parades, food, music and so much more! Here's a complete schedule of what can be found this weekend.

Saturday, September 1

  • 8 a.m.- Opening Proclamations
  • 8 a.m.- Watermelon Run
  • 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. -Farmers Market
  • 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.- 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament
  • 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.- Classic Car Show
  • 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.- Motorcycle Show
  • 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.- Truck N Shine Show
  • 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.- Magician Alan Kazaam
  • 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.- The Phoenix Band
  • 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. -Comedy
  • 9:30 p.m. to Midnight -DJ Fidel (70s/80s/Top40)
  • 6 p.m. -Lawrence Alumni Dinner
  • DUSK- Lighted Truck Parade

Sunday September 2

  • 9 a.m.- EAB Church Service
  • 11 a.m. - Truck N Shine Awards
  • Noon Registration for Pedal Pull
  • 1 p.m.- Kids Pedal Pull (rain or shine)
  • 1 p.m.- Cornhole Tournament
  • 1:30 p.m. - Journey Family Church
  • 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. - DJ Fidel (Country/Top40)
  • 7 to 9 p.m. - Booder Scoops
  • 10 p.m. to Midnight - DJ Fidel (80s/90s/Top40)
  • DUSK- Fireworks at High School

Monday, September 3 (Labor Day)

  • 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.- Book Sale at Old Town Hall
  • 11 a.m. -Ox Roast Parade
  • Noon- Methodist Church Chicken Dinner
  • 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. - High Steppin Playboys
  • 1:30 p.m.-  FREE Ox Roast Sandwiches
  • 3 p.m. - Summer Reunion Band
  • 3 p.m.- Duck Race: North Bridge on Paw Paw River
  • 5 p.m.- Raffle Drawings

Learn more at lawrencemi.org.

