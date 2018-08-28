Join the fun over Labor Day weekend at Ox Roast and Homecoming event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Enjoy big flavors and small town hospitality at the upcoming Lawrence Ox Roast and Homecoming celebration over Labor Day weekend.

The festivities, happening September 1-3 include hot air balloons, fireworks, parades, food, music and so much more! Here's a complete schedule of what can be found this weekend.

Saturday, September 1

8 a.m.- Opening Proclamations

8 a.m.- Watermelon Run

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. -Farmers Market

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.- 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.- Classic Car Show

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.- Motorcycle Show

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.- Truck N Shine Show

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.- Magician Alan Kazaam

1 p.m. to 6 p.m.- The Phoenix Band

7 p.m. to 9 p.m. -Comedy

9:30 p.m. to Midnight -DJ Fidel (70s/80s/Top40)

6 p.m. -Lawrence Alumni Dinner

DUSK- Lighted Truck Parade

Sunday September 2

9 a.m.- EAB Church Service

11 a.m. - Truck N Shine Awards

Noon Registration for Pedal Pull

1 p.m.- Kids Pedal Pull (rain or shine)

1 p.m.- Cornhole Tournament

1:30 p.m. - Journey Family Church

3:30 to 6:30 p.m. - DJ Fidel (Country/Top40)

7 to 9 p.m. - Booder Scoops

10 p.m. to Midnight - DJ Fidel (80s/90s/Top40)

DUSK- Fireworks at High School

Monday, September 3 (Labor Day)

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.- Book Sale at Old Town Hall

11 a.m. -Ox Roast Parade

Noon- Methodist Church Chicken Dinner

12:30 to 2:30 p.m. - High Steppin Playboys

1:30 p.m.- FREE Ox Roast Sandwiches

3 p.m. - Summer Reunion Band

3 p.m.- Duck Race: North Bridge on Paw Paw River

5 p.m.- Raffle Drawings

Learn more at lawrencemi.org.