Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for August 28

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. A little upgrade is coming to the Grand Rapids Skyline. The glass tower at the Amway Grand Plaza is getting a makeover!

Amway says the $40 million renovation project of the exterior of the glass building will start in January of 2019.

The most visible change to the tower will be the color of the glass, which will look lighter in shade from street level and more transparent for guests. The glass will also be slightly reflective.

The new design element will highlight the angled roof profile of the structure.

The hotel will remain open throughout construction.

2. The Bridge Street Market in Grand Rapids will officially be opening its doors at 8 a.m. Wednesday with a big celebration.

There will be a ribbon cutting at 10, with Mayor Rosalynn Bliss and other community leaders on hand, as well as live music and food. Plus the store will pay it forward by giving $5,000 in donations to five organizations, including Other Way Ministries and the West Grand Neighborhood Association.

The store features more than 2,000 products from local vendors. The building is also mixed use, with apartments and office spaces.

3. The Kent District Library has created a rest stop for bikes along the White Pines Trail.

It's located at the library's service and meeting center along the trail in Comstock Park, and includes things like a tire pump, a bike work stand and a picnic area. It will also have WiFi and a little free library.

A ribbon cutting is set for this Thursday.

4. Oreo is adding two new flavors to its line-up: Hot Chicken Wing and Wasabi.

Oreo's parent company says the new cookies are salty and spicy flavors you never knew could exist in Oreo form. The two flavors are only available in China, with no plans to expand to the U.S.

However we are expected to get three new limited edition flavors by the end of the year: Good Humor Strawberry, Peppermint Bark, and Rock Road Trip.

5. After half a century on top, Red Delicious is no longer the most produced apple in the United States.

According to the U.S. Apple Association, America's new favorite apple is projected to be Gala, pushing Red Delicious to number two.

They've gotten more popular because consumers like the taste, texture and sweetness. Farmers like Gala because it's relatively easy to grow.