Nearly $6,000 stolen from local Hindu temple

Posted 3:47 PM, August 28, 2018, by

ADA, Mich. – The only Hindu temple in West Michigan had its windows smashed and collection box taken on Monday.

The temple president, Vamsidhar Ravi, estimates as much as $6,000 could have been inside. Ravi says they raise that money to donate to those in need, pay the priests, as well as cover church expenses.

The temple says they’re not looking to point fingers or place blame. They do believe, however, whoever took the money had some knowledge of temple. The thief broke in between 1:00pm and 5:00 pm on Monday, the exact time frame when the temple closes each day.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department is investigating this case. Ravi says the temple has increased security as a result of the theft.

1 Comment