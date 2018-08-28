Police: Man killed from gunfire with Upper Peninsula officer

Posted 9:32 AM, August 28, 2018, by

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (AP) — Police in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula say an armed robbery suspect was killed and an officer wounded when the two fired shots at each other after a car chase and crash.

Iron Mountain police say officers were searching Monday for a man who stole a vehicle and tried to rob a woman at gunpoint when an officer spotted the car. The department says the officer chased the car until it crashed about a minute later.

The department says backup officers arrived soon after gunfire between the officer and suspect. Both the officer and 20-year-old man were taken to a hospital, where the man died. The officer was treated for a head wound and released.

Authorities didn’t immediately release the identities of the man who died or the officer.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s