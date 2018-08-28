Raise money to fight Cystic Fibrosis at Big Hole Par Crawl event

Help those suffering from cystic fibrosis improve their quality of life by heading down to the green, play a few holes, and enjoy a cold beer at the Big Hole Par Crawl.

This unique event combines a game of golf with breweries, wineries, and ciders at each hole. In addition to brews, there will be games and prizes, a silent auction, and dinner from Main Street BBQ.

Registration cost $400 per team, with each player receiving 10 drink tickets and a collectible beer mug.

All proceeds will help local families that deal with Cystic Fibrosis on a daily basis.

The event will take place at Arrowhead Golf Course in Lowell on Saturday, September 15.

To sign up or learn more, click here.

