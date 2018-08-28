Raise money to fight Cystic Fibrosis at Big Hole Par Crawl event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Help those suffering from cystic fibrosis improve their quality of life by heading down to the green, play a few holes, and enjoy a cold beer at the Big Hole Par Crawl.

This unique event combines a game of golf with breweries, wineries, and ciders at each hole. In addition to brews, there will be games and prizes, a silent auction, and dinner from Main Street BBQ.

Registration cost $400 per team, with each player receiving 10 drink tickets and a collectible beer mug.

All proceeds will help local families that deal with Cystic Fibrosis on a daily basis.

The event will take place at Arrowhead Golf Course in Lowell on Saturday, September 15.

To sign up or learn more, click here.