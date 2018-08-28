Severe thunderstorms hit West Michigan Aug. 28

Posted 8:19 PM, August 28, 2018, by , Updated at 09:29PM, August 28, 2018

WEST MICHIGAN –  A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect for several West Michigan counties until 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Damaging winds are the greatest threat, with an isolated tornado not out of the question. Multiple severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued so far Tuesday evening.

Newaygo County issued a warning Tuesday evening that storms caused “substantial” damage across the county.  The sheriff’s office said several roads would remain impassable until crews could clear them.

“If you do not need to travel this evening, please remain off the roadway until we can ensure that all travel is safe,” a message from the department said on Facebook.

A majority of the storms showed signs of winds approaching 60 miles per hour. Thousands of Consumers Energy customers were without power Tuesday evening.

Click here for interactive radar

