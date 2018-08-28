Strong showers and storms are on the way to West Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – Late Tuesday evening we expect to see a line of showers and storms moving in off a cold front from west to east. We are in the enhanced and slight risk category for severe weather as the storms will start to work on shore around 9-10 o’clock this evening. The storms will continue through the overnight hours and into Wednesday morning commute. Gusty winds will be our biggest threat with this system as well as heavy downpours causing localized flooding.

This will be a widespread event with power outages, down trees and power lines possible. There can be some breaks in the activity as showers and storms become more scattered lingering through daybreak behind the front. Stay weather aware with our FOX 17 mobile weather app.