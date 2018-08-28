Thousands of dollars paid for metal roof, incomplete months later

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLAND, Mich. -- Genevieve Jackson said the contract she signed with Infinity Home Improvement clearly states the work to be done. Despite that, it's still incomplete months later.

Jackson said she last talked to the company in June.

"They said they'd call me back in two-and-a-half weeks and would fix the roof, and I haven't heard a word since," she said.

Jackson said she paid Infinity in May to install a metal roof over the porch area of her home. The total estimate was $2,094. She paid about half upfront.

"After I seen the roof, I called the office the next morning, and I said 'I'm not satisfied with this and I don't think I should have to pay until the roof is done. They only done the peak," she recalled.

Jackson said the company charged her credit card for the rest of the amount despite not having put down metal shingles, but she said the bank reversed the charge.

"They only done the peak! What was all the hammering about? Well, they put a big patch on the roof," she stated.

Jackson said they re-shingled part of the porch roof, but it wasn't metal. She said she's called several times including the June 19th phone call when Infinity promised to call back and schedule a time to do the work. So the Problem Solvers called Infinity, and a company representative said there was a miscommunication between the salesman and Jackson. The representative said the $2,094 estimate was just for the peak and not the entire porch section.

Jackson showed FOX 17 the contract and the specifics of the estimate. The company representative told FOX 17 Infinity will have the job done by Friday, the 7th.

"I appreciate it very much. Thank you," Jackson said.

An Infinity representative admitted the company failed to call Jackson back.