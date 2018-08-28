× Nearly 100,000 without power after Aug. 28 thunderstorms in West Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN — Thousands of people were without power Tuesday evening as severe thunderstorms swept across West Michigan.

According to the Consumers Energy outage map, nearly 100,000 customers were without power across the state as of 9:33 p.m. That includes over 8,200 in Kent County and more than 7,400 customers in Mason County. About 6,800 customers lost power in Muskegon, Ottawa and Allegan counties.

The largest outage in Kent County was in the Northview area affecting over 2,200 customers. There was no estimated time of restoration for that outage.

The primary threat of Tuesday’s severe thunderstorm warnings was 50-60 mph winds.

A Consumers Energy spokesperson says anyone who sees a downed power line should stay 25 feet or more away from it and call 911 or the company’s hotline at 800-477-5050.

