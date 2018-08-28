Two boys missing in Grand Haven Twp found after coordinated search

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The U.S. Coast Guard and the Michigan DNR joined local police in a search Tuesday afternoon for two boys reported missing near Lake Michigan, in Grand Haven Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a family member reported to 911 Central Dispatch around 3:32 p.m. that the eight- and ten-year-old boys were supposed to have returned home earlier from the Christian Conference Grounds, 12253 Lakeshore Drive. After calling 911, the caller went to the Conference Grounds and failed to find them there. But police say the caller later found a scooter and a bike the boys had been riding, at a fence on Buchanan Beach, along with their socks and shoes.

The Sheriff’s Office says the caller also checked the shoreline from Buchanan Beach to the Conference Grounds, to no avail. Responders from several agencies then conducted a coordinated ground and water search that included checks of the water and shoreline of Lake Michigan, as well as area beach parks.

Finally, the boys were found walking on the shoreline about 2-1/2 miles north of Buchanan Beach. Police say the boys didn’t know how far they were from Buchanan Beach, or how to find their way back home. But once they were spotted, they got a ride back to the beach from a Grand Haven Township Fire-Rescue ATV, and were reunited with their family.

Assisting the Sheriff’s Office with the search were the following agencies: U.S. Coast Guard, Grand Haven Twp Fire Rescue, Grand Haven DPS, Michigan DNR and North Ottawa Community Hospital Ambulance Service.